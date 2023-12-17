Bangladesh doesn't want to be dragged into tension between superpowers: Momen

Bangladesh does not want to be dragged into any tension that exists among the superpowers, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said today.

"We don't want to be dragged into any problem," he told journalists when asked about Russia's statements on the US stance in Bangladesh.

Momen spoke to journalists after a seminar on the achievements of Bangladesh at the Foreign Service Academy. Indian columnist MJ Akbar also spoke there.

On Friday, spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry MV Zakharova said that on December 12-13, in a number of areas of Bangladesh, opponents of the current government blocked road traffic, burned buses, and clashed with the police.

"We see a direct connection between these events and the inflammatory activity of Western diplomatic missions in Dhaka. In particular, US Ambassador Peter Haas, which we already discussed at the briefing on November 22," she said.

She added that there are serious reasons to fear that in the coming weeks an even wider arsenal of pressure, including sanctions, may be used against the government of Bangladesh, which is undesirable to the West.

Zakharova said key industries may come under attack, as well as a number of officials who will be accused without evidence of obstructing the democratic will of citizens in the upcoming parliamentary elections on January 7, 2024.

"If the results of the people's will are not satisfactory to the United States, attempts to further destabilise the situation in Bangladesh along the lines of the 'Arab Spring' are likely."

Zakharova said that unfortunately, there is little chance that Washington will come to its senses and refrain from yet another gross interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state.

"We are confident, however, that despite all the machinations of external forces, the issue of power in Bangladesh will ultimately be decided by the friendly people of this country, and no one else."

Asked about the statement, Foreign Minister said he has no headache about foreign statements.

"We have a very balanced foreign policy and we want to maintain it."

MJ Akbar said Bangladesh is now not in a position to be afraid of the foreign powers' interventions.

The country has achieved significant success and it can on its own address the challenges that it faces, he said.