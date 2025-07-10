Bangladesh debuts first robotic rehab centre

Pilot project launches at BMU today

Bangladesh is set to take a significant leap in healthcare innovation with the launch of a pilot project at the country's first Robotic Rehabilitation Center for patients suffering from stroke, paralysis and long-term neurological disorders.

The project will begin at the Super Specialised Hospital of Bangladesh Medical University (BMU) in Dhaka's Shahbagh today.

It will initially operate on a limited scale and will mark the start of a new era in neuro-rehabilitation for the patients.

Established with technical and material assistance from China, the centre has been equipped to meet international standards in robotic rehabilitation.

Chinese authorities have donated robotic equipment worth around Tk 20 crore, making this one of the most advanced centres of its kind in South Asia.

According to BMU sources, the centre houses 62 high-precision robotic devices -- including 222 powered by artificial intelligence (AI). These robots can provide tailored physiotherapy, neurological rehabilitation, and long-term care, adjusting precisely to each patient's condition.

Ahead of the pilot rollout, a seven-member team of biomedical engineers from China trained 27 Bangladeshi doctors and physiotherapists, equipping them with the essential technical skills.

Once the trained personnel gain sufficient experience and the pilot phase proves successful, the centre will shift into full-scale operation.

Moreover, the centre is designed to serve patients affected by conditions such as stroke, paralysis, nerve injuries, chronic pain, frozen shoulder, and trauma-induced impairments.

Notably, injured individuals from the recent July uprising who are dealing with prolonged physical injuries will receive free robotic rehabilitation services here.

BMU officials clarified that while the primary services will be limited and targeted, the centre will eventually open its doors to the general public in phases, following a structured policy.

Efforts will also be made to ensure that treatment costs remain within the reach of patients' financial capabilities, they added. Besides, this robotic rehabilitation initiative will not only mark a technological milestone in the country's medical landscape, but also bring renewed hope to thousands suffering from long-term physical and neurological issues.