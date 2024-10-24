Bangladesh condemns terrorist attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries in Ankara

Bangladesh
Bangladesh has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) in Ankara, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement today.

Bangladesh also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this terrorist attack, and prayed for the fast recovery of the injured.

"The government and the people of Bangladesh stand in solidarity with the brotherly people of Turkiye in these difficult times," it added.

