Bangladesh can support EU’s efforts to diversify pharmaceutical production: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told European Investment Bank (EIB) President Werner Hoyer that Bangladesh could support EU's efforts to diversify production of pharmaceuticals, vaccines and medical equipment.

Hasina recently held a meeting with the EIB president at her hotel suite in Brussels.

Hoyer appreciated the use of the 1-billion-euro loan portfolio for Bangladesh since 2000 in areas of shared priorities.

He noted in particular progress in projects being implemented under the water treatment and rail link upgradation. The prime minister referred to the achievements made so far in ensuring safe water and sanitation for nearly 97 percent of the population in Bangladesh.

She requested EIB to consider supporting river dredging, water conservation, and surface irrigation.

Hasina also mentioned the initiatives taken by her government to develop dual-track railways to promote cost-effective passenger and container traffic.

She appreciated the interest of multilateral development banks in financing such impactful connectivity projects.

The EIB president referred to the loan package of 250 million euros signed in 2021, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

He said the disbursement of the amount would commence soon for the purpose of health system strengthening.

The EIB president observed that Bangladesh was in an ideal situation to roll out vaccine production.

The prime minister informed him about the measures taken by the government to develop a vaccine production facility and a molecular testing laboratory.

She suggested that EIB extend support for necessary infrastructure development for these initiatives. She also discussed possible support measures for combating dengue outbreaks, including through vaccines.

The EIB is the largest multilateral public bank in the world.

In 2022 it financed around Euro 10.8 billion in investments outside the European Union via EIB Global, the arm of the bank created that year for activities beyond Europe.

Since the beginning of its operations in Bangladesh in 2000, the EIB has supported six projects in the country and has invested more than Euro 670 million in water, transport and health projects.