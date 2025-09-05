Bangladesh can set a global example by ending authoritarian cycles: TI Chair

François Valérian emphasises the need for a system where power at last belongs to the people

François Valérian, Chair of Transparency International, has said Bangladesh has a historic opportunity to create a new democracy -- one that goes beyond periodic elections only to select those who extract profit from power.

Delivering a lecture at an event organised by Transparency International Bangladesh at its office on Thursday night, he called for a democracy of the future that ensures the full participation of young people, women, and marginalised communities.

He emphasised the need for a system "where power, in the true sense of the word, at last belongs to the people, where all citizens are valued for who they are," and where public officials, private sector employers, and political leaders are held accountable.

"And finally, citizens have the right to know and to voice their demands and concerns about everything that may affect their lives without fear or intimidation," François Valérian added.

He said Bangladesh has a historic chance to set a global example by breaking the vicious cycle of authoritarianism, where regimes in many countries steal vast amounts of money, leaving citizens desperate and further exposed to abuse of power and corruption.

The TI chair said that in a well-functioning democracy, power should be exercised for the benefit of the people, not for the benefit of the power-holders.

"Those in power have a duty to preserve and improve our common goods, namely the environment and climate, but also the common goods created over time by our societies, such as education, healthcare, infrastructure and, of course, public money from government revenues."

The head of the Berlin-based global anti-corruption watchdog noted that judges have a responsibility to deliver justice and conclude criminal cases, including corruption cases, with the active cooperation of prosecutors and investigators.

"Most importantly, the judiciary must function properly, not only to judge crimes against humanity committed in the past and recent past, but also to fight corruption. It must be free from political interference, both from the government and various political parties," Valérian added.

On state reform, he said global experience showed that reforms can only succeed if they maintain the focus on comprehensive structural change, carried out at a sustained rhythm and guided by a clear roadmap.

The TI chair said political parties have a crucial role to play in debating how best to serve the public, but they should not have a say in public appointments or in the awarding of public contracts.

He added civil society oversight is essential to the success of the entire process and ensuring the effectiveness of key measures such as the submission of asset declarations of public officials and representatives.

François Valérian said the efforts of civil society and the current authorities in Bangladesh must also be supported by the international community.

Confrontation, he stressed, has never been the right way to tackle global challenges.