Bangladesh becoming one-party state

Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Narayanganj
Thu Jan 11, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Jan 11, 2024 12:17 AM

Most Viewed

The country is moving towards a one-party state, Trinamool BNP Secretary General Taimur Alam Khandakar said yesterday.

"The recently concluded 12th national election was an election of 'government vs government' and so it seems to us that Bangladesh is moving towards a one-party state," he said.

He came up with the comment while talking to reporters in front of the office of Narayanganj superintendent of police around 1:00pm.

Earlier, he filed a written complaint to the SP about an attack on a female activist of his party after the polls.

Taimur participated in the election from Narayanganj-1 constituency and lost his deposit money.

