Mon Oct 21, 2024 12:44 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 21, 2024 12:50 PM

Bangladesh to attend BRICS summit in Russia

UNB, Dhaka
Mon Oct 21, 2024 12:44 PM Last update on: Mon Oct 21, 2024 12:50 PM
Photo: UNB

Bangladesh will attend the upcoming BRICS Summit, a bloc of developing economies, in Kazan, Russia, from Tuesday to Thursday this week.

Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin is set to lead the Bangladesh delegation, a senior official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed today.

During the summit, the foreign secretary is expected to engage in bilateral meetings with his counterparts from BRICS member nations and other invited leaders.

He is scheduled to return to Bangladesh on October 25.

