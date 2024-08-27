Bangladesh assures full cooperation to UN human rights delegation

Home adviser says

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today said that Bangladesh is committed to extending full cooperation to the United Nations (UN).

His statement followed a meeting with a visiting UN delegation at the Secretariat.

The UN team arrived in Bangladesh on August 22 to investigate human rights violations that occurred between July 1 and August 15.

The three-member delegation was led by Rory Mungoven, chief of the Asia-Pacific Section of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

Other members of the delegation included Livia Consenza and Alexander James Amir El Jundi, both human rights officers at OHCHR.

The home advisor said, "We had a delegation from the United Nations Human Rights Commission here [home ministry]. It was a courtesy meeting."

He assured the delegation of Bangladesh's readiness to provide any necessary assistance.

Additionally, the advisor requested that the UN consider allowing more Bangladeshi personnel from the army, police, and other forces to participate in UN peacekeeping missions.

He added that the delegation had expressed high appreciation for the contributions of Bangladeshi soldiers in peacekeeping operations.