Bangladesh assures full cooperation

Bangladesh is committed to providing full cooperation to the United Nations, Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said yesterday following a meeting with a visiting UN delegation at the Secretariat.

The three-member delegation, led by Rory Mungoven, Chief of the Asia-Pacific Section of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), arrived in Bangladesh on August 22 to investigate human

rights violations that occurred between July 1 and August 15.

The team also included Livia Consenza and Alexander James Amir El Jundi, both human rights officers at OHCHR.

During the meeting, the home adviser requested the UN to consider including more Bangladeshi personnel from the army, police, and other forces in UN peacekeeping missions.

Rory Mungoven described the meeting as positive, saying, "We are in Bangladesh to discuss how the UN could conduct an investigation and fact-finding mission regarding the events of the past two months, as requested by the interim government."

He added that the delegation is also exploring other areas where they can assist and support the interim government and the people of Bangladesh.

"We are halfway through our visit, and the discussions have been very positive. We are inspired by the efforts of the students and people of Bangladesh, and we want to support them in the best way possible," Mungoven told reporters at the Secretariat.