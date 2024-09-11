Bangladesh and China committed to cooperation in water management: Rizwana

Water Resources and Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan said today that China is committed to sharing expertise in water management, building a smart water conservancy system, and enhancing data sharing during floods.

She also said China offered to provide training in water conservancy and to promote technical collaboration between the two countries, said an environment ministry press release.

A meeting was held at the secretariat between Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen and the environment adviser today. In the meeting the discussions focused on enhancing collaboration between the two nations in water management and environmental sustainability, the release said.

Rizwana recommended the formation of a joint committee and cooperation between Bangladeshi and Chinese water research institutions. These efforts would boost collaboration on river management, flood prevention, and infrastructure projects, benefiting both countries.

She also emphasised the importance of international partnerships in achieving long-term goals for environmental protection and resilience to climate change.

The Chinese ambassador reaffirmed China's commitment to Bangladesh, stating that China is a true friend, and that the relationship will continue to flourish. He expressed interest in collaborating on river pollution control, ecological management, solar energy, electric vehicles, water resources management, capacity building, flood control systems, smart water management, and the sharing of hydrological data.

He also noted that Bangladesh could enhance its prosperity by fully utilising its rivers.

The meeting concluded with both parties expressing optimism about deepening bilateral relations and exploring future cooperation in environmental sustainability and water resource management.