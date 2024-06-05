Bangladesh among global leaders in coastal afforestation: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said Bangladesh is one of the pioneers in coastal afforestation, with 261,570 hectares of coastal areas now forested.

"In the world, Bangladesh is one of the pioneers in coastal afforestation. As of now, the afforestation has been created in some 261,570 hectares in the coastal areas. We've created a green belt of 89,853 hectares since 2009," she said.

The prime minister made these remarks at the World Environment Day-2024 event at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the capital.

She also inaugurated the Environment Fair-2024, the National Campaign for Tree Plantation, and the Tree Fair-2024.

This year's World Environment Day is themed 'Land Restoration, Stopping Desertification, and Building Drought Resilience,' with the slogan 'Our land. Our future. We are #GenerationRestoration.'

The PM urged citizens to plant trees in all available spaces, including offices, mosques, and rooftops, to gain financial benefits, reduce temperatures, and protect the environment.

"I request everyone to plant trees wherever you can…. In offices, courts, mosques, and madrasas. You will get relief from the temperature and do rooftop gardening," she said.

She emphasised the importance of planting fruit-bearing, wood, and herbal trees.

"If you plant fruit-bearing trees, you will be able to eat fruits, and if you plant wood trees, you will get good money from the sale of wood," she added.

The prime minister inaugurated the Tree Plantation Campaign by planting two saplings – Palash and Bel (wood apple) trees – under the theme 'Decorate the country with trees, enrich Bangladesh' (Brikkha Diye Sajai Desh, Samriddhi Kori Bangladesh).