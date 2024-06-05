Bangladesh aims for 25pc tree cover by 2030: environment minister

Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today said Bangladesh government has set ambitious goals to expand the country's tree cover from 22.37% to 25% and forest coverage from 14.1% to 16% by 2030.

The government has adopted the National Action Program for Combating Desertification, Land Degradation, and Drought for 2015-2024, aligning with the UN's Sustainable Development Goal 15 and the decisions of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) COP-13, he said.

A national roadmap for addressing land degradation from 2021 to 2041 has also been developed.

Extensive tree planting efforts are underway to conserve forests, biodiversity, and wildlife. From 2009-10 to 2022-23, about 217,402 hectares of block plantations and 30,252 km of strip gardens were established, with over 112 million seedlings distributed and planted, he added.

The minister also highlighted that 1,60,699 beneficiaries involved in social forestry received dividends totalling Tk 32.695 billion from 2009 to 2023. Integrated efforts to reclaim encroached forest lands resulted in recovering about 30,000 acres nationwide from October 2020 to last April.

During the current monsoon season, the government plans to plant 83.33 million seedlings across the country.

A national forest survey is underway to measure tree cover and carbon content. Since 2009, approximately 89,853 hectares of coastal afforestation have been created to establish a green belt envisioned by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the minister said.

On World Environment Day, under the slogan 'Generation Restoration,' Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the National Tree Planting Campaign by planting saplings at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center.

To raise awareness, Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar, and other media outlets will air special programmes on Environment Day's significance. Commemorative supplements will be published in national newspapers, and events, including painting and debate competitions, will be organized in schools.

Local communities will be involved in the conservation of 22 protected forest areas through 28 co-management committees. The Red List of threatened plant species has been updated, and strategies for managing invasive species in protected areas have been developed. Existing laws and regulations for forest and wildlife conservation are being revised.

The environment minister also announced the launch of the first-ever 'Wildlife Olympiad' to engage students in wildlife conservation awareness.