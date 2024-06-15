Banglabandha Port: Trade to remain suspended for 7 days

Trade activities with India, Nepal, and Bhutan via the Banglabandha land port will remain suspended for seven days from June 15, on the occasion of Eid.

Importer and Exporters Group of the port took the decision in a meeting with the Phulbari Exporters Association of India, the C&F Agent Welfare Association, and the Truck Owners Association.

A letter regarding this has already been sent to the authorities concerned. However, the movement of travellers through the immigration checkpost will continue as usual.