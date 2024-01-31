Bangla Olympiad on February 24

The International Hope School Bangladesh will hold the 13th Inter-School Bengali Olympiad on February 24.

This annual event will bring together students from English-medium and English-version schools across the country, commemorating the month of Language Movement, said school authorities in a press conference.

This year, over 1,500 students from more than 100 schools are expected to participate in the Olympiad. Online registration for the Olympiad began on January 1 and will close on February 14.

For more information, students can visit Banglaolympiad.org website.