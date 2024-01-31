Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Wed Jan 31, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Jan 31, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Bangla Olympiad on February 24

Staff Correspondent
Wed Jan 31, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Jan 31, 2024 12:00 AM

The International Hope School Bangladesh will hold the 13th Inter-School Bengali Olympiad on February 24.

This annual event will bring together students from English-medium and English-version schools across the country, commemorating the month of Language Movement, said school authorities in a press conference.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

This year, over 1,500 students from more than 100 schools are expected to participate in the Olympiad. Online registration for the Olympiad began on January 1 and will close on February 14.

For more information, students can visit Banglaolympiad.org website.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
চট্টগ্রাম সমুদ্রবন্দর, পতেঙ্গা কনটেইনার টার্মিনাল, চট্টগ্রাম বন্দর,
|বাণিজ্য

পোশাকসহ ৪৩টি খাতে পণ্য রপ্তানিতে নগদ সহায়তা কমল

এটি চলতি বছরের ১ জানুয়ারি থেকে ৩০ জুন পর্যন্ত প্রযোজ্য হবে বলে বিজ্ঞপ্তিতে জানানো হয়েছে। 

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

জেলায় জেলায় বিএনপির ‘কালো পতাকা মিছিলে’ পুলিশি বাধা, লাঠিচার্জ-আটক

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification