Bangla Blockade: EU envoy forced to abandon car on Dhaka expressway, takes auto-rickshaw

Bangla Blockade today forced the European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley to abandon his car on Dhaka Expressway and find a CNG-run three-wheeler for a scheduled farewell meeting with Jatiya Parliament Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.

Whiteley was stuck on the expressway as students holding blockades against quota in government jobs paralysed the Dhaka's traffic today.

"We abandoned the car on the expressway due to protests and made it to the call on Hon Speaker by CNG -- a commemorative video made by Bernd [Deputy Head of Mission Dr Bernd Spanier], including a death-defying high-wire sequence," Whiteley said, sharing a video from his Facebook account today.

Deputy Head of Mission Dr Bernd Spanier shot the video, depicting his journey. He partly walked the divider on the expressway and then took a CNG ride to the destination.

Whiteley will be leaving Dhaka after his three-year tenure in Bangladesh soon.