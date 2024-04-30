Bangbandhu killing: Committee formed to find, recognise ‘resistance fighters’

The High Court has formed a four-member committee to identify and recognise the "resistance fighters" (1975-1979) who protested the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members.

The committee, comprising the secretary of the Liberation War Affairs Ministry, the home secretary, the social welfare secretary, and the finance secretary, has been asked to submit its report to the court by August 4.

A High Court bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque passed the order yesterday after the final hearing of a petition.

The court observed that despite their sacrifices, the "resistance fighters" had not been given state recognition even after 47 years of Bangabandhu's assassination.

The court also directed the committee to take necessary steps to provide rehabilitation to the "resistance fighters" who are still alive.