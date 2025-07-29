Bangaon’s tomato boom stalled by damaged road

Adampur union's Bangaon village emerged as a hub of commercial tomato cultivation

Known as the grain storehouse of greater Sylhet, Moulvibazar's Kamalganj upazila has earned a new name in recent years -- home to one of the largest tomato-growing regions in the country.

In particular, Adampur union's Bangaon village has emerged as a hub of commercial tomato cultivation.

Almost every family in the village is involved in growing high-yield grafted tomato varieties such as BARI-4 and BARI-6, developed by the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute.

According to the Kamalganj Upazila Agriculture Office, farmers are increasingly using grafting techniques to produce resilient and high-yield tomato crops. The area now contributes significantly to tomato production in the region.

But despite the village's agricultural success, farmers say their hard-earned gains are being undercut by one persistent problem: a dilapidated two-kilometre dirt road that has remained unrepaired for years.

"This one broken road is costing us dearly," said Abdur Razzak, a farmer from Bangaon. "We cannot transport our produce to the market on time. It increases our costs and reduces the prices we get."

Farmers Rumel Mia, Saidur Rahman, Jubel Ahmed and Saddam Ali echoed similar frustrations. Without proper access for transport vehicles, many buyers are reluctant to travel to the village, forcing locals to sell their produce to middlemen at lower prices, they said.

The road's poor condition has impacted not just farmers but also students, said Abdus Sattar, assistant teacher at Usman Ali Islamia Dakhil Madrasa.

Agricultural entrepreneur Abdul Matin said, "Every year, villagers repair parts of the road themselves. But that is not sustainable."

Contacted, Kamalganj UNO Makhon Chandra Sutradhar said, "If possible, we will include this road under any suitable project of the upazila parishad. We consider this road a priority and will make every effort to repair it soon."