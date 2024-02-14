Bangalee students in ‘tribal’ quota

MBBS admissions spark controversy

Seven Bangalee students have been selected under the "tribal" quota in the recent MBBS admission test, raising eyebrows and concerns about irregularities.

This unexpected development comes after the Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME) published the results on February 11, revealing the selection of Bangalee students within a designated quota meant for indigenous communities.

The MBBS exam was held on February 10 with results declared the following day.

The seven are: Sadia Akter Raisa (Colonel Malek Medical College, Manikganj), Saima Alam (Sathkhira Medical College), Tohura Tanjina Nishat (Shaheed Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College, Kishoreganj), Tasnuba Asmita Kahon (Sheikh Sayera Khatun Medical College, Gopalganj), Arfa Jannat Samia (Sheikh Hasina Medical College, Tangail), Shahriar Hasan Shifan (Jashore Medical College), and Boishakhi Dey Nodi (Sheikh Hasina Medical College, Jamalpur).

While details of these students and their nominations are listed, questions remain regarding how they managed to qualify under the tribal quota, sparking discussions about potential rule violations and the need for further investigation.

In 2017, four Bangalee students got nominated at the admission test for dental units of government medical colleges. After media reports, the authorities canceled their admission and selected students from indigenous groups.

Contacted, Director (Medical Education) of DGME Mohiuddin Matubbar said, "If the allegations are true, then their admission will be cancelled. Admission of Bangalees under the 'tribal' quota is not permitted according to rules."

He said applicants sometimes mistakenly select the tribal quota during the application process. "We are scrutinising what really happened. We will take steps accordingly," he added.

On January 10, the DGME released the MBBS admission circular 2023-24 for government and private medical colleges nationwide. Mohiuddin Matubbar signed the circular.

It specified 17 seats reserved for students from indigenous communities, including three hill districts, for the MBBS admission test in government medical colleges.

NOT THE FIRST TIME

In 2017, four Bangalee students got nominated at the admission test for dental units of government medical colleges. After media reports, the authorities canceled their admission and selected students from indigenous groups.

Seeking anonymity, a DGME official said, "The tribal quota in MBBS exam might be misused, as some students may apply for it intentionally or unintentionally."

There are 5,380 seats in 37 public medical colleges and 6,295 seats in 67 private medical colleges, according to the health ministry. Out of 1,04,374 students who sat for the exams, 49,923 of them secured pass marks at the MBBS/BDS admission test for 2023-24 academic year.