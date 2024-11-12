Bangabandhu’s photo removed from Darbar Hall at Bangabhaban

A photo of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been removed from the Darbar Hall in Bangabhaban, the official residence of Bangladesh's president.

Adviser Mahfuj Alam, in a Facebook post yesterday, said, "The photo of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a post-'71 fascist, is removed from Darbar Hall. It is a shame for us that we couldn't remove his pictures from Bangabhaban after August 5. Apologies. But he won't be seen anywhere till people's July spirit lives on."

Alam further wrote, "Awami League must acknowledge and apologise for what Sheikh Mujib and his daughter have done to the people of Bangladesh, starting from the non-democratic '72 constitution to famine, laundering of billions [of takas], and extrajudicial killings of thousands of dissidents and opponents (1972-75, 2009-2024). Then, we can talk about pre-'71 Sheikh Mujib. Without apologies and trials of fascists, there won't be any kind of reconciliation."

When contacted, the president's press secretary, Joynal Abedin, did not respond.

However, a press wing official said the photo of Bangabandhu was present on Sunday night when three new advisers took their oath in Darbar Hall.

"They went home after the oath programme; I have no knowledge about the incident," he added.

According to Article 4A of Bangladesh's Constitution, "The Portrait of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman shall be preserved and displayed" in key government offices, including those of the president, prime minister, Speaker, and chief justice, as well as in government and semi-government offices, educational institutions, and embassies."

In 2000, the Awami League government passed a law making it obligatory for all government offices to display Bangabandhu's portrait. However, this law was repealed in 2001 when the BNP-led government took office.