Bangabandhu’s homecoming day today

Rally at Suhrawardy Udyan to be AL’s first since polls victory

The historic homecoming day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be observed today across the country in a befitting manner.

Bangabandhu, the undisputed leader of the nation and the supreme commander of the 1971 Liberation War, returned to an independent Bangladesh via London and New Delhi on January 10, 1972, two hundred and ninety days after jail confinement in Pakistan.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate statements yesterday, paying tributes to the Father of the Nation.

The Awami League has taken up various programmes to observe the historic day today, which will begin with hoisting of the national and party flags at the party's central office, Bangabandhu Bhaban at 6:30am.

All AL offices across the country will do the same at 6:30am tomorrow.

Meanwhile, party leaders and activists will pay homage to Bangabandhu by placing floral wreaths in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban in the capital's Dhanmondi-32 at 8:30am.

On the occasion, a rally will be held at the Suhrawardy Udyan at 2:30pm, with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

Besides, all district, city, upazila, thana, union and ward level units of the AL, along with its associate and likeminded bodies, will organise similar programmes.

In a statement yesterday, AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader urged all party leaders and activists, and its associate and likeminded bodies, to observe the programmes in a befitting manner.

On the night of March 25, 1971, Pakistan army arrested Bangabandhu from his Dhanmondi residence and sent him to a West Pakistan jail, where he was subjected to inhuman torture.

"I was a prisoner in the condemned cell awaiting to be hanged… I was mentally ready to die. But I knew Bangladesh would be liberated," he said at a news conference in London.

About the Pakistan army's genocide on Bangalees, Mujib said, "If Hitler had been alive today, he would have been ashamed."

Upon reaching Dhaka airport in the afternoon on January 10, Bangabandhu was greeted by tens of thousands, who had been eagerly waiting to see their beloved leader since achieving victory.

From the airport, Bangabandhu was escorted to the Racecourse Maidan (now Suhrawardy Udyan), where he addressed a spontaneous reception by the country's people.

He recalled, with deep respect, the contribution of all during the war and urged the people to rebuild the country.

Bangabandhu took the oath of office as the country's prime minister on January 12, 1972.