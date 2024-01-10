Bangabandhu’s homecoming day: PM releases commemorative stamp

Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Wed Jan 10, 2024 10:11 AM
Last update on: Wed Jan 10, 2024 10:14 AM

Photo courtesy: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today released a commemorative postage stamp, a first-day cover and a data card, marking the historic homecoming day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The prime minister released the stamp and the first-day cover worth Tk 10 and the data card of Tk 5 at the Gono Bhaban.

A special canceller was used on the occasion, PM's deputy press secretary KM Shakhawat Moon said.

The stamp, the first-day cover and the data card will be sold from the Philatelic Bureau of Dhaka GPO today. Those will also be available at other GPOs and head post offices across the country later.

There is also an arrangement for special canceller in four GPOs to be used for the first-day cover.

