Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon Sep 9, 2024 11:50 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 9, 2024 11:55 PM

Bangladesh

Bangabandhu’s family protection law abolished

Star Digital Report
Mon Sep 9, 2024 11:50 PM Last update on: Mon Sep 9, 2024 11:55 PM

The "Father of the Nation Family Members' Security Act, 2009" which was enacted to provide security for Bangabandhu's family has been abolished.

The president issued the "Father of the Nation Family Members' Security (Abolishment) Ordinance, 2024," repealing the 2009 act.

The ordinance draft was approved by the advisory council on August 29.

On August 25, a writ petition was filed in the High Court challenging the legality of the act as well as the Special Security Force Act, 2021.

The Advisory Council's approval noted that the 2009 Act was implemented under the previous government's decision, with a gazette issued on May 15, 2015, granting special security and privileges exclusively to one family.

