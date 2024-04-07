Bangabandhu Wage Earners’ Centre Low-cost facility for expats going unnoticed

Mohammad Belal Hossain, 50, came to Dhaka from Khulna to see off his son Mizanur Rahman, who flew to Saudi Arabia on February 18.

The duo had to stay at a hotel near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA), spending over Tk 3,000.

Asked why they did not stay at the Bangabandhu Wage Earners' Centre, which has been set up for expatriate workers to stay at a cost of only Tk 200, Belal said they did not know about it.

Like them, many workers who come from different parts of the country to go abroad are unaware that they can avail temporary accommodation at low cost at the Bangabandhu Wage Earners' Centre.

The centre was built on 140 kathas of land in Barua Lanjanipara area of Khilkhet. It is around 6.5 kilometres from Dhaka airport. Built at a cost of Tk 30 crore, the centre was launched on March 18, 2022, on Bangabandhu's birth anniversary.

It has arrangements to accommodate 49 people, with 40 beds designated for male expatriate workers and nine for women. It also offers counselling, first aid, hospitalisation, and free internet facilities.

Expatriates can stay there for a maximum of two nights before departure, or after arrival, spending only Tk 200 per night, by submitting copies of passport, air ticket, exit permits, and related documents.

In addition, they can avail transport facilities to and from the airport by applying online with a fee of Tk 100 via its website.

However, even after two years, the centre receives little response, primarily due to a lack of proper publicity.

During a visit to the centre recently, this correspondent found that 10 out of the centre's 11 rooms were locked. Each room is equipped to accommodate four guests.

The other had only one guest, Meer Farhad, who was seen leaving for the airport to catch his flight to Libya. Farhad expressed satisfaction with the arrangements at the centre.

"The facilities here are excellent. Unfortunately, people are largely unaware of this initiative. The centre is not getting the publicity it deserves," he said.

He added that the 6.5km distance from the airport, coupled with bad roads, could be why expatriates might not consider this option, specially with their heavy luggage making transportation challenging.

Md Nazmul Haque, assistant director (administration, service, and board meeting) at Wage Earners Welfare Board, said they are now getting more visitors than previously.

"Last month, we had more than 400 visitors. We have advertised on television and in newspapers, and made a documentary as part of efforts to let more people know about this service," he claimed.

Terming it a praiseworthy initiative, Shariful Hasan, associate director at Brac Migration Programme and Brac Youth Platform, said this government service needs to be publicised widely.

"More advertisements on radio and Bangladesh Television need to be made. The Wage Earners Welfare Board can also conduct a mass campaign with help from concerned ministries to let people know about the initiative," he said.

Also, the Bangladesh missions abroad may play a role in informing the returning expatriates about the centre, he also said.

He suggested that the center's officials have transportation readily available to assist expatriates in travelling to and from the center smoothly, and also distribute leaflets to them at the airport.