Thu Oct 26, 2023 12:57 PM
Last update on: Fri Oct 27, 2023 01:33 AM

Bangabandhu tunnel to open to traffic on October 29: Quader

Thu Oct 26, 2023 12:57 PM Last update on: Fri Oct 27, 2023 01:33 AM
File photo

The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel under the Karnaphuli river will open to traffic at 6:00am on October 29, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today.

After Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates the tunnel on October 28, she will hold a rally in Anwara of Chattogram, the minister said at a press conference at Setu Bhaban.

The minister also confirmed that the Agargaon-Motijheel section (MRT Line-6) of the country's first metro rail service will also be opened on November 4.

Once the Agargaon-Motijheel part of the Dhaka Metro Rail opens, commuters will be able to travel from Uttara to Motijheel in just 38 minutes -- previously unthinkable given Dhaka's traffic.

The Bangabandhu Tunnel is being built under the Karnaphuli at a cost of Tk 10,374 crore. It's the first tunnel in South Asia which is being built under a river.

There will be 5.35km connecting roads at the western and eastern ends of the main tunnel and a 727m flyover at the Anwara end.

