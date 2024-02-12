Ban single-use plastic

MPs call for action

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury yesterday told the parliament that the government wants to hold those involved in producing single-use plastic accountable.

The minister also said his ministry is taking the initiative to make rules in this regard.

Saber Hossain said this in reply to a call attention notice from ruling Awami League MP Ferdous Ahmed of Dhaka-10, who is also a popular actor.

The minister said 30,000 tonnes of solid waste are being produced every day throughout Bangladesh. Of this, around 7,000 tonnes are being produced in Dhaka city, and 10 percent of this waste is single-use plastic.

"We intend to phase out the production and distribution of single-use plastic. We are taking action in this regard," said the minister, proposing a ban on single-use plastics.

"If we can make it possible, it will be an example for the country," he added.

Earlier, while speaking on his notice, Ferdous demanded a ban on single-use plastic products.

"If the usage of one-time plastic products cannot be stopped, it will be a challenge to protect the capital's environment," he said.