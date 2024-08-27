Ban on Jamaat-Shibir may be withdrawn today

Says the party’s lawyer

The interim government may issue a circular today revoking the former Awami League government's decree to ban Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Chhatra Shibir, said lawyers of Jamaat yesterday.

"As this is a legal issue, Jamaat-appointed lawyers held a series of discussions with the high-ups of the government department and advisers concerned. At one stage, we requested the home ministry and talked about the legal steps that can be taken to solve the issue," said Shishir Manir, a lawyer for Jamaat-e-Islami, while talking to reporters on Supreme Court premises.

"Following the request, they told us all the administrative work is complete... The order to ban Jamaat-Shibir will be withdrawn within the quickest possible time, or even by tomorrow (today)," he added.

Asked on which ground they demanded the withdrawal of the ban, Shishir Manir said the AL government banned Jamaat-Shibir, saying the parties are involved in terrorist activities.

But it did not specify or give any explanation about the criminal activities, he added.

Contacted, a top home ministry official told The Daily Star that a process is underway to withdraw the order, which need some time.

"We will send a proposal to the law ministry and later the final decision will come from there," he said.

On August 1, the then government banned Jamaat-e-Islami, its student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir, and all of its associated organisations as political entities under the Anti-Terrorism Act-2009.

According to the gazette notification, the decision was taken as per Section 18 (1) of the act, and enlisted Jamaat and associates as banned entities in the second schedule of the act.

The Election Commission on October 29, 2018 scrapped the registration of Jamaat following a High Court verdict that declared its registration illegal.

On August 1, 2013, the HC declared Jamaat's registration with the EC illegal.

The EC had suspended Jamaat's registration the same year.

Although Jamaat later filed an appeal with the apex court challenging the HC verdict. the SC upheld it.