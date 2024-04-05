Ban bulkheads movement for safe Eid journey: SCRF

Shipping and Communication Reporters Forum (SCRF) yesterday urged the government to ban movement of sand-carrying vessels or bulkheads from April 8-15 to prevent accidents on waterways during the Eid journey.

The organisation also demanded mobile court drives against all types of illegal vessels.

In a statement, SCRF president Ashis Kumar Dey and its general secretary Lion Mohd Jahangir Alam called for immediate action to conduct mobile court drives across the country.

They urged the Ministry of Shipping, Department of Shipping (DoS), Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), River Police and Coast Guard to pay heed to their demand.

The organisation called for the involvement of district administration and the police to prevent waterway accidents.

In addition to punishing masters and drivers (sailors) without documents, the statement also demanded that vessel owners be held accountable for employing sailors without proper documents

The statement expressed deep concern over frequent waterway accidents and the sinking of cargo boats in different parts of the country after being hit by bulkheads.

Despite the restriction on the movement of bulkheads from sunset to sunrise, the statement highlighted that hundreds of bulkheads are operating at night in absence of monitoring by the administration.

Citing the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Shipping, the leaders of the SCRF stated that while the number of registered vessels is 15,000, there are at least 85,000 types of vessels across the country.

Among these, approximately 70,000 vessels are operating illegally, with bulkheads making up at least 6,000 of them, they said.