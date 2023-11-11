Ballot stuffing won’t go unnoticed

CEC tells polls officials, asks them to ensure people get to vote

If ballot stuffing goes on inside a polling station, someone will take footage of it and the Election Commission's neutrality would be questioned, said Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal yesterday.

Speaking at the inauguration of a training session for polls officials, he urged top field-level administration and police officials to remain neutral while performing election duties.

"If you need to exercise your power for the sake of performing duties, do it.

"Voters should be able to cast their votes independently. That's what we want to see," he said.The election commissioners also urged the officials to make sure no one is barred from exercising their voting rights.

If the ballot boxes are stuffed inside [the polling booth], someone may capture the incident. When it is aired, our neutrality may be called into question … . Our failures and inefficiencies will come to the fore. — Kazi Habibul Awal Chief Election Commissioner

The second round of the two-day training for divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, deputy inspectors general of police, superintendents of police, and regional election officers began at the Electoral Training Institute in the capital.

This training for divisional commissioners of Dhaka, Mymensingh, and Sylhet, metropolitan police commissioners of Dhaka and Gazipur, DIGs of Dhaka, Mymensingh, and Sylhet ranges, DCs and SPs of Dhaka, Narayanganj, Gazipur, Mymensingh and Narsingdi was slated for October 29-30. But it was deferred twice due to BNP-Jamaat's progarmmes.

Habibul said the whole country is enthusiastic about the election. "It even got a global dimension. Countries around the world are interested in this election."

DCs and SPs play an important role during elections and they have been instructed to work in a coordinated way, he added.

"The election is nearing. Schedule for the polls might be announced by next week," said Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman.

Another Commissioner Brig Gen (retd) Ahsan Habib Khan urged the field-level officials to do their duties with honesty and sincerity like they did during other elections held under this commission.

"By taking lessons from the past, we will hold a beautiful, free, and fair, election, which will be an example for future generations."

Commissioner Rashida Sultana said, "Whenever we lose neutrality, a question arises. That creates resentment between people and candidates. We don't want to see such resentment. You should carry out your duties with sincerity by treating everyone equally."

Another Commissioner Md Alamgir also spoke at the event that was presided over by EC Secretary Jahangir Alam.