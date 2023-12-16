Balloon vendor killed in gas cylinder blast in Manikganj

A gas cylinder explosion killed a balloon vendor and injured one person in Manikganj this morning.

The deceased was identified as Anwar Bepari, 50, of Faridpur's Kotwali upazila and the injured person is Kabir Hossain, 23, of Paschim Shanbandha village of Manikganj Sadar, reports our local correspondent.

Quoting witnesses, Inspector (Investigation) of Manikganj Police Station, Swapan Kumar Sarker, said the explosion took place in the morning when Anwar was filling balloons with gas in the premises of Manikganj Deputy Commissioner's office, leaving him critically injured.

He was first taken to a local hospital from where he was transferred to National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation, said the inspector.

Anwar died there around 8:00am, he added.

His body is now in the morgue of Manikganj 250-Bed Hospital, said the police official.