Baitul Mukarram to host five Eid jamaats
The National Mosque Baitul Mukarram in the capital will host five Eid-ul-Azha jamaats (congregational prayers) on June 7.
The first jamaat will begin at 7:00am and will be led by Dr Khalilur Rahman Madani, according to the Islamic Foundation.
The second jamaat, at 8:00am, will be conducted by Dr Mawlana Abu Saleh Patwary, while the third, scheduled for 9:00am, will be led by Dr Mushtaque Ahmad.
Mufti M Abdullah will lead the fourth jamaat at 10:00am, followed by the fifth and final jamaat at 10:45am, which will be conducted by Mawlana Mohammad Noor Uddin.
In the event that any designated Imam is unable to attend, Mawlana Muhammad Shahidul Islam will lead the respective jamaat.
