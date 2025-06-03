Bangladesh
BSS, Dhaka
Tue Jun 3, 2025 04:04 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 3, 2025 04:42 PM

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Baitul Mukarram to host five Eid jamaats

Tue Jun 3, 2025 04:04 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 3, 2025 04:42 PM
Prayer times: 7am, 8am, 9am, 10am, 10:45am
BSS, Dhaka
Tue Jun 3, 2025 04:04 PM
Devotees perform the first Jummah prayers of the holy month of Ramadan at the premises of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque. Representaional photo: Star/file

The National Mosque Baitul Mukarram in the capital will host five Eid-ul-Azha jamaats (congregational prayers) on June 7.

The first jamaat will begin at 7:00am and will be led by Dr Khalilur Rahman Madani, according to the Islamic Foundation.

The second jamaat, at 8:00am, will be conducted by Dr Mawlana Abu Saleh Patwary, while the third, scheduled for 9:00am, will be led by Dr Mushtaque Ahmad.

Mufti M Abdullah will lead the fourth jamaat at 10:00am, followed by the fifth and final jamaat at 10:45am, which will be conducted by Mawlana Mohammad Noor Uddin.

In the event that any designated Imam is unable to attend, Mawlana Muhammad Shahidul Islam will lead the respective jamaat.

