Bagha Sharif 115th champion of Jabbar er Boli Khela

Bagha Sharif, hailing from Homna of Cumilla, became the champion in the 115th edition of Abdul Jabbar er Boli Khela (wrestling competition) at Laldighi Maidan in Chattogram city this afternoon.

He became the champion after defeating Rashed Boli, hailing from Cumilla Sadar.

AJM Nasir Uddin, former mayor of Chattogram City Corporation and general secretary of Chattogram Jela Krira Sangstha, inaugurated the 115th edition of this event at 4:30pm today, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.

A total of 80 contestants from different parts of the country participated in the competition.

Srijan Chakma of Khagrachhari won the third place in the competition, while Russell Boli of Chattogram's Sitakunda upazila came fourth.

A total of 35 winners of the first round were given prize money of Tk 2,000 each. The champion was awarded Tk 30,000 and a crest and the runner-up Tk 20,000 and a crest.

ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Railways, was present as chief guest and distributed the prizes.

Hundreds of spectators were present in the Laldighi Maidan and in the streets adjacent to the ground to enjoy the competition and to cheer on the participating contestants.

Reacting to his win, Bagha Sharif said he was grateful to his ustad (master) Shahjalal Boli, who was the champion of the 114th edition of the event in the past year.

"My ustad Shahjalal Boli taught me the techniques of wrestling and has not participated in the competition this time for my sake," he said.