Bagerhat grapples with dilapidated roads

A significant portion of the Bagerhat municipality's 78.30-kilometre road network is in a dilapidated state and making transportation an ordeal for its 1.5 lakh residents.

Lack of repairs and maintenance for over a decade led to the present situation, affecting peoples' daily commute and business activities, said locals.

Visiting different areas across Bagerhat town, this correspondent found that most of the major thoroughfares, including the ones connecting between Noor Mosque and LGED Intersection, Rahat Intersection and Chanmari Bridge, as well as the road leading to Government Women's College, are in a deplorable condition.

Even the road along the central bus terminal, and those in residential areas like Kharadwar, Basabat, and Sahapara, are barely passable.

"We have to ply the roads through numerous potholes daily, amid discomfort to both passengers and ourselves, while bearing risk of frequent accidents," said Ajit Das, an easy-bike driver.

Zakir Sheikh, a local businessman, said, "Commuting daily through these dilapidated roads to workplace is a challenging task, even for pedestrians."

Badol Das, a bus driver, said their vehicles often sustain damages due to the poor condition of the roads, especially the one connecting the central bus terminal.

Residents, commuters, and transport workers urged the authorities concerned to repair and renovate the roads urgently to mitigate their sufferings.

Contacted, Mohammad Khaled Hossain, deputy commissioner of Bagerhat, acknowledged the issue.

"Work to repair 11 roads in the town has begun, while plans are on to initiate work on 11 more roads. Hopefully the situation will improve once the renovation works are completed," he said.