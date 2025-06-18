BAF commissions advanced air defence radar in Bogura

The Bangladesh Air Force has formally commissioned a new air defence radar system at its Bogura Radar Unit, marking a significant boost to the country's aerial surveillance and defence capabilities.

According to an ISPR press release, the GM 403M air defence radar was inaugurated today by Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, chief of air staff of the BAF, who attended the event as chief guest.

The installation is part of the ongoing modernisation and technological advancement of the air force, aimed at strengthening national airspace security. With the addition of this radar to its operational assets, the force has taken "another significant step forward" in its strategic development, said the release.

"'Free shall we keep the sky of Bangladesh' – with this solemn pledge, Bangladesh Air Force has integrated the newly installed radar to enhance its surveillance and response capabilities," the ISPR said.

The GM 403M radar is expected to play a vital role in bolstering the force's air defence network and improving its technological edge in modern warfare.

Senior military officials and personnel of the air force were present at the inauguration ceremony.