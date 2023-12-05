Badsha’s income rises 64-fold in 15yrs

Income and wealth of incumbents and new candidates from six Rajshahi constituencies have increased significantly, as per their affidavits.

In Rajshahi-2, Workers Party candidate Fazle Hossain Badsha's 2023 annual income surged 64 times to Tk 1,78,17,442 from Tk 2,79,000 15 years ago, while his wealth increased to Tk 3,27,90,981 from Tk 15 lakh in 2008.

AL candidate Mohammad Ali Kamal showed his annual income to be Tk 12.95 lakh.

The annual income of Omor Faruk Chowdhury of Rajshahi-1 went down to Tk 49,50,201 in 2023 from Tk 88,52,924 in 2008.

But his wealth went up over Tk 12,55,65,272, at least 15 times higher than his wealth worth Tk 82,95,785 in 2008.

In 2013, Md Asaduzzaman Asad, AL nominated candidate from Rajshahi-3, earned Tk 1,80,000 annually. Over the decade, his income increased 14 times, reaching a total of Tk 25,50,000, and his wealth grew from Tk 14 lakh in 2013 to Tk 80.64 lakh in 2023.

Ayeen Uddin, former AL lawmaker from Rajshahi-3, now an independent candidate, saw his annual income decrease to Tk 35,21,863 in 2023 from Tk 39,45,506 in 2018, yet it reflects a 13-fold increase from Tk 2,75,000 in 2013.

Participating in his first election, AL candidate Abul Kalam Azad from Rajshahi-4, and the mayor of Taherpur municipality, disclosed an annual income of Tk 1.07 crore, and declared a wealth of Tk 5.51 crore.

Over 15 years, AL's outgoing MP Enamul Haque boosted his annual income six-fold, rising from Tk 20 lakh in 2008 to Tk 1,26,12,271 in 2023. His wealth grew from Tk 10.38 crore in 2008 to Tk 11.70 crore, while his dependents' wealth, without income, increased from Tk 3 crore to Tk 10.26 crore.

Rajshahi-5 AL nominated candidate Kazi Abdul Wadud Dara's 2023 annual income rose to Tk 30,44,229 from Tk 28,77,000 in 2013; concurrently, his wealth tripled to Tk 9,26,89,201 from 3,13,03,746 in 2013.

In Rajshahi-6, State Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Shahriar Alam multiplied his wealth by over eight times in the last 15 years, with an annual income climbing from Tk 1 crore in 2008 to Tk 7,92,91,254 in 2023. His properties are now valued at Tk 95,04,73,473, mainly fueled by earnings from agriculture, rents, and stock market investments.