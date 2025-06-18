Badruzzaman elected fellow of Academy of Science

Prof ABM Badruz-zaman, vice chancellor of Buet, has been elected as a Fellow of the Bangladesh Academy of Science at its 16th council meeting on May 18, said a press release.

This honour recognises his contributions to engineering and environmental science.

A PhD holder from the University of Virginia, Dr Badruzzaman is renowned for his research on arsenic contamination and water quality. He has received international accolades, including the Prince Sultan Award (2012) and ITEX Gold Medal (2019).

With 6073 citations and an H-index of 31, he continues to inspire future scientists through research, teaching, and global academic engagements.