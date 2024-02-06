Badrul Ahsan’s death anniv today

Today is the fourth death anniversary of Mohammad Badrul Ahsan, a weekly columnist for The Daily Star for many years, and the publisher and editor of now defunct weekly magazine, First News.

He also served for a long time with Standard Chartered Bank and was stationed in Dhaka and Dubai. A passionate writer, he left his banking career to publish the country's first and only newsmagazine, "First News" in 2010.

Badrul Ahsan, the inimitable weekly author of "Cross Talk" in The Daily Star, started writing his column in 2000.

He also wrote several books -- including "Grameen Bank and Muhammad Yunus" and "In Search of a Nation" published by Mowla Brothers.

"A Good Man in the Woods and other essays", "Crosstalk Essays", and "The Parallax View", were published by The University Press Limited.