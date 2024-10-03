Badruddoza hospitalised

Former president AQM Badruddoza Chowdhury was admitted to Uttara Women's Medical College Hospital due to a lung infection yesterday morning.

In a press release, Badruddoza's press secretary Jahangir Alam quoting the veteran politician's daughter, Dr Shaila Chowdhury, said the former president has a pre-existing heart condition known as ischemic heart disease.

Badruddoza is currently receiving treatment under the supervision of Dr Aparna Rahman, head of cardiology at the hospital, and two other medicine specialists, Dr Maruf Bin Habib and Dr Shaila Chowdhury, said the press release.