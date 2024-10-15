Backlog leaves over 20,000 workers in limbo

Rashed Alam, a Bangladeshi expatriate worker in Oman, applied for an Italian visa appointment on May 11 after receiving the neulasta (work permit).

He travelled a long way back to Bangladesh to apply for the visa.

He emailed VFS Global, the visa processing centre working on behalf of the Italian Embassy in Bangladesh, requesting an appointment date to submit his visa application.

However, all his emails went unanswered. His Oman visa expires within 11 days, on October 26.

Rashed's situation is far from unique; he represents a wave of over 20,000–25,000 workers who have been waiting for months, with many having applied for appointments as far back as eight months ago.

If I don't get an (Italian visa) appointment date and my Oman visa expires, I may have to live on the streets with my family. — Rashed Alam

After receiving no reply from VFS Global, Rashed made two visits to the office but was met with the same unsatisfactory response each time -- that they were still working on issuing appointment dates.

"I have been unemployed for the last six months. After getting the work permit, I returned to Bangladesh from Oman, and now my Oman visa is about to end. If I don't get an appointment date and my Oman visa expires, I may have to live on the streets with my family," he said at a press conference held in Dhaka Reporter's Unity yesterday.

Workers demanded immediate resumption of the suspended appointment process and the clearing of backlogged appointment emails by October 20.

They also called for expediting visa application submissions within 30 days of receiving appointment emails and resolving visa applications within a maximum of 60 working days after submission. They also urged for an end to the rude and unprofessional behaviour of VFS Global staff and a tracking system for backlogged appointment emails, while demanding an end to exploitation and harassment by brokers.

Another victim, Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, said he had been waiting for an appointment for the past eight months. He has visited the VFS Global office at least seven times in pursuit of updates but has received no satisfactory answers.

Pritam Ahmed, another victim of the appointment backlog, expressed frustration at the financial toll of securing the work permit while waiting for an appointment.

Md Rigan Uddin, speaking on behalf of the group, explained that the appointment booking process for Italian visas began via email on March 31, 2024, as advertised on the VFS Global website and their verified Facebook page.

"Following that process, we emailed VFS Global. Those of us who emailed after May 11 have not been given an appointment slot even after almost six months. Our neulasta was issued more than 1–2 months before we sent the email, so we've been waiting for 7–8 months," he said.

Since late August, the number of appointment seekers has surged to over 20,000–25,000, leaving many feeling increasingly anxious about their prospects.

VFS Global and the Italian Embassy in Bangladesh could not be contacted for comments.