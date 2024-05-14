Back from turbulent sea: MV Abdullah crewmembers end horrid journey

Crewman Atiqullah Khan was seen hugging his two daughters, Yashra Fatema and Unaiya Mahbin. Photo: FM Mizanur Rahaman/Star

The scene at the Chattogram Port's New Mooring Container Terminal was unusual for a Tuesday afternoon. In amongst the bustle of sailors and dockworkers, a group of families waited with bated breath. The media had gathered as well, as the tired but spirited crewmembers of MV Abdullah ended the journey that took them to the cusp of grave danger and brought them back to safety.

The family members, who gathered at the port, were elated to their loved ones return home about a month after the ship was released by Somali pirates.

Jannatul Ferdous, wife of crewman Noor Uddin, had been waiting with teary eyes and a smile on her face. "I am so glad that my husband has come back to us. I didn't think I would be able to see him again...," she told The Daily Star.

Jannatul, along with her two-and-a-half-year-old son Saad Bin Noor, came to the port this afternoon to receive Noor Uddin.

When Noor Uddin finally got down from the ship, he picked his son up into his arms and showered him with kisses.

Like Noor Uddin, it was an emotional moment for Atiqullah Khan as well. He is an officer of MV Abdullah.

He was seen hugging his two daughters, Yashra Fatema and Unaiya Mahbin.

"Words cannot express my feelings. I am so happy to be able to see my daughters again," he said.

Recalling the day of their release, Atiqullah said, "The pirates were very restless on the day; they were feeling insecure. Their main goal was to escape safely."

The 23 crew members of MV Abdullah reached the New Mooring Container Terminal at Chattogram port around 4:00pm today, about a month after the ship was released by Somali pirates. The sailors were held captive by the pirates for about 33 days.

Earlier, MV Abdullah anchored at Kutubdia in the Bay of Bengal at 6:00pm yesterday. The crewmembers disembarked from MV Abdullah in Kutubdia and arrived in Chattogram port onboard a lighter vessel, MV Jahan Moni-3.