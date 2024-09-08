Baby girl sold to pay injured father’s hospital bills

Abdur Rashid, who was shot and injured during the student-led mass uprising, sold his baby girl to pay hospital bills. Photo: Star

An infant has been sold for Tk 37,000 to pay the hospital bills of the father, who was shot and injured during the student-led mass uprising, according to the mother.

The couple with a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter from Katapara village in Dinajpur Sadar Upazila was all set to welcome the baby into the world, but the unthinkable happened when they went to the hospital for a checkup on August 4 during the peak of the student-led mass uprising.

Abdur Rashid, 29, a day labourer with around Tk 450 daily income, took Rokeya Begum, then a 23-year-old expecting mother, to Dinajpur Sadar Hospital that day.

Witnessing a long queue at the outpatient ticket counter, Rashid took Rokeya to a safe spot, asking her to wait there while he queued for their appointment ticket, without the slightest anticipation of what was waiting for him.

"Soon after I lined up at the queue, the area turned into a battlefield, with rubber bullets and pellets being shot from all directions," said Rashid.

According to local sources, a clash between protesters, Awami League operatives and police during a procession of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement that afternoon left several people injured.

Multiple pellets penetrated Rashid's lower abdomen while he was running for his life, trying to find a safe spot. He received first-aid at the hospital and returned home, unaware of the consequences of the injuries.

Soon afterwards, Rashid started to feel intolerable pain as infections started brewing around the wounds. He was taken to Dinajpur Medical College Hospital on August 8, where doctors recommended immediate surgery.

Going into surgery the next day, nine pellets were removed from his abdomen. However, the need for a second surgery surfaced during the operation as the pellets had damaged his urinal system.

The following day, Rokeya gave birth to their second daughter.

"The expenses were skyrocketing for us as my husband was jobless by then. We have very limited savings as he only earns Tk 450 per day," she said.

About Tk 17,000 was spent on Rashid's treatment in the first two days of his admission. The expenses of Rokeya's delivery further added to the couple's distress.

Such a situation forced Rokeya to take the most difficult decision for any parent — giving away their newborn daughter for money.

The baby girl was sold to a childless couple in Gaibandha.

"They paid Tk 25,000 when we gave her away on August 15. They promised to pay another Tk 12,000 later," said Rokeya, with tears in her eyes.

Locals urged Rashid's family to bring the baby girl back. However, the family decided otherwise, as the infant was living a life "much better than what Rashid and Rokeya could offer".

Despite sacrificing the thing most dear to them, Rokeya is still struggling to make ends meet as the doctor has recommended two more surgeries for Rashid by October. Until then, Rashid has to use urinal bags to keep his body operational.

Rashid's weekly treatment cost rounds off to around Tk 3,000, while Rokeya has to arrange Tk 1,000 every three days for the urinal bag. They have received Tk 5,000 from development organisations but the amount is too little for Rashid's further treatment.

"I sold my daughter to save my husband. I don't need her back, as I know her new parents will give her a better life. I just want the money for my husband's treatment, as without him, me and my other daughter will be left with nothing," said Rokeya. The devastation in her voice was evident.

Contacted, Dinajpur Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Faisal Raihan confirmed that he was aware of the incident and promised assistance for the family.

"I have already communicated with the family and assured them we would help them return the other couple's money, but Rashid and Rokeya said they don't want their child back.

"The social services department will look after Rashid's treatment expenses while I have promised them a new house, which will be handed over soon," he said.