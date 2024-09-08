Azmi’s statement on national anthem personal, not party’s stance: Jamaat

Jamaat secy general says Azmi is not a member of the party

Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar today said former army officer Brigadier General Abdullahil Aman Azmi recent remark about changing the national anthem was a personal opinion, and not the party's official stance.

Azmi is the son of the late Ghulam Azam, former Jamaat ameer.

Parwar was speaking at a press conference in Rangpur, presided over by Rangpur city Jamaat Ameer ATM Azam Khan. Prominent leaders, including the party's Assistant Secretary General Maulana Abdul Halim, central executive committee member Mahbubur Rahman Belal, Dinajpur district Ameer Golam Rabbani, and Shibir Secretary Nurul Huda, were also in attendance, reports our local correspondent.

Responding to a query, Parwar clarified that Azmy is not a member of Jamaat-e-Islami, adding, "What Azmy said about the national anthem is entirely his personal comment, and Jamaat has no obligation to provide any explanation for it."

Denying allegations made by eminent citizens against the Jamaat ameer for trying to urge the nation to forget the past, he said the Jamaat ameer had not made any such statement, and therefore, the party would not respond to the citizens' statement.

Labelling reforms at government institutions as the biggest challenge, he stressed the need to restructure the Election Commission to hold free and fair elections in the future.

"Cleaning the mess of the past 15 years will take time. While interim governments may not be able to implement all necessary reforms, reforms necessary for a fair election are essential," he said.

Following the discussion, party leaders handed over financial assistance to the families of the martyrs from the anti-discriminatory student movement.