Bangladesh
UNB, Rangpur
Sun Sep 8, 2024 05:32 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 9, 2024 04:44 AM

Bangladesh

Azmi’s nat’l anthem remarks personal

Says Jammat
Photo: Collected

Jamaat Secretary General Prof Mia Golam Parwar clarified that former army officer Abdullahil Amaan Azmi's statement regarding the national anthem reflects his personal views and not the party's position.

"Azmi is not affiliated with Jamaat, and his comments about changing the national anthem are entirely his own," Parwar said during a discussion at a hotel in Rangpur city yesterday.

He added that Jamaat-e-Islami bears no responsibility for Azmi's remarks. 

 

