Azmi’s nat’l anthem remarks personal

Says Jammat

Jamaat Secretary General Prof Mia Golam Parwar clarified that former army officer Abdullahil Amaan Azmi's statement regarding the national anthem reflects his personal views and not the party's position.

"Azmi is not affiliated with Jamaat, and his comments about changing the national anthem are entirely his own," Parwar said during a discussion at a hotel in Rangpur city yesterday.

He added that Jamaat-e-Islami bears no responsibility for Azmi's remarks.