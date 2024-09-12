Azmeri Osman’s driver held

Another man was arrested by Rab from the capital early yesterday in connection with the murder of Tanwir Muhammad Taqi.

The arrestee is Jamshed Sheikh, 36, a driver of Azmeri Osman.

Azmeri, son of late lawmaker AKM Nasim Osman and nephew of former lawmaker Shamim Osman, is alleged to have led the murder of Taqi after abduction.

Tanvir Mahmud Pasha, commanding officer of Rab-11, said, "Jamshed was arrested around 4:45am from Mirpur. He had direct link with Taqi murder."

Later in the day, a Narayanganj court placed Jamshed on a five-day remand.

Earlier on Sunday and Monday, Rab had arrested three others -- Shafayet Hossain Shipon, Mamun Mia, and Kajal Hawlader -- in Taqi murder.

They are all close associates of the Osman family.

They are currently being interrogating under the Rab custody.

The names of all four arrestee were on the list of a leaked Rab investigation, alongside Azmeri.

Jamshed drove the car in which Taqi's body was taken for dumping in the Shitalakhya river after he was killed in 2013, according to the leaked probe report of Rab.

Previously, Yusuf Hossain Liton, Sultan Shawkat Bromor, Rifat, Tayebuddin, and Simanta were arrested in connection with Taqi's murder.

Yousuf and Sultan confessed to the crime before a magistrate, but all five have since been absconding after being released on bail.

Taqi, a 17-year-old student of ABC International School, went missing on March 6, 2013, and his body was recovered from the Shitalakkhya the following day.

According to the leaked Rab probe, Azmeri and his accomplices abducted, tortured, and killed Taqi before disposing of his body.