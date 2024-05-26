Bangladesh
City Desk
Sun May 26, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun May 26, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Aziz Khan next chair of Unicef Int’l Council

City Desk
Sun May 26, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun May 26, 2024 12:00 AM
Muhammed Aziz Khan. Photo: UNICEF

Unicef has announced Muhammed Aziz Khan as the incoming chair of the Unicef International Council, succeeding the inaugural chair, Maria Ahlstrom-Bondestam.

He will assume the position in November this year, a press release issued by Unicef said yesterday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Unicef International Council is a unique community of approximately 150 private philanthropists and partners who want to optimise their philanthropic investments for children by bringing together their funding, leadership, and expertise.

Together, International Council members have invested more than US$ 552 million in Unicef, in support of children around the world.

Aziz Khan is a businessman, and founder and Trustee of the Anjuman and Aziz Charitable Trust (AACT), together with his wife Anjuman Khan. He and his family have been part of the Unicef International Council since 2022.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ঘূর্ণিঝড়
|আবহাওয়া

ঘূর্ণিঝড়ে রূপ নিয়েছে গভীর নিম্নচাপ, বাড়ল সংকেত

তিন নম্বর স্থানীয় সতর্ক সংকেত নামিয়ে মোংলা ও পায়রা সমুদ্রবন্দরকে সাত নম্বর এবং চট্টগ্রাম ও কক্সবাজার সমুদ্রবন্দরকে ছয় নম্বর বিপদ সংকেত দেখাতে বলা হয়েছে।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

হঠাৎ বন্ধ মেট্রোরেল, দেড় ঘণ্টা পর চালু

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification