Aziz, Benazir sued over extortion

Five people, including former army chief General (retd) Aziz Ahmed and his two brothers, were sued yesterday for demanding Tk 100 crore as extortion from a businessman in September 2019.

The four others are Aziz's brothers Tofayel Ahmed Joseph and Haris Ahmed alias Haris Hasan, former inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed and Shafi Ullah Bulbul, former captain of Rab-3.

Selim Prodhan, chairman of Japan-Bangladesh Security Printing and Papers Ltd, yesterday filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ali Haider, said court sources.

The magistrate asked the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to submit a report after an investigation into the complaint.