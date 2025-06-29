Aziz Al Kaiser new NSU chairman

Aziz Al Kaiser, a business leader and long-serving member of North South University's Board of Trustees, has been elected its new chairman, succeeding Azim Uddin Ahmed.

The decision was made at the annual general meeting yesterday, said a press release.

Kaiser, son of late MA Hashem, founding member and former trustee board chairman, and founder of Partex Group, also chairs City Bank and Partex Star Group.

"I am deeply honoured to follow in the footsteps of our founders and predecessors. As chairman, my mission is to elevate NSU's global standing as a centre of academic excellence, innovation, and inclusive learning," Kaiser said.

NSU Vice-Chancellor Prof Abdul Hannan Chowdhury congratulated him.