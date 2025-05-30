Azharul’s acquittal: ‘Shibir behind the attacks’

Says leftist student alliance; Shibir refutes allegation

Gonotantrik Chhatra Jote yesterday alleged that Islami Chhatra Shibir activists were behind the recent attacks on its members in Chattogram and Rajshahi.

The Jote, a coalition of left-leaning student organisations, also demanded punishment for the attackers, who assaulted their activists during protests against the acquittal of Jamaat-e-Islami leader ATM Azharul Islam in crimes against humanity cases.

"In recent days, there have been attacks on democracy, the judiciary, and the spirit of the Liberation War. This is deeply worrying and shameful," said Annie Chowdhury, central vice-president of the Gonotantrik Chhatra Council, at a press briefing at the Chattogram Metropolitan Journalists' Union auditorium.

She blamed Shibir and demanded that the perpetrators be brought to justice.

According to media reports, the Jote's leaders and activists were attacked by members of "Anti-Shahbagh Mancha" during a rally in front of the Chattogram Press Club on Wednesday, a day after a similar attack on the group's Rajshahi unit. At least 15 people were injured in the Chattogram attack.

Annie said the acquittal of Azharul goes against the ideals of the July uprising and urged students and the public to raise their voices against "terrorism".

She also claimed that Wednesday's attack was pre-planned.

"The attackers tore and burned our banners, and verbally and physically assaulted female activists," she said.

Among the injured were Ripa Majumder, president of the Chattogram city unit of Samajtantrik Chhatra Front; Shrikant Biswas, general secretary of the Chattogram district unit of Gonotantrik Chhatra Jote; and Sudipta Guha, its finance secretary.

Annie alleged that Abrar Hossain Riyad, publication secretary of Shibir, and Akash Chowdhury, a Jamaat leader, were among the attackers.

Police have arrested two individuals in connection with the incident.

However, Ripa alleged that none of those seen attacking women in widely circulated photos and videos have been arrested.

Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdul Karim said a case has been filed, and the investigation and arrest drives are ongoing.

Meanwhile, Shibir, in a written statement yesterday, denied involvement in the attack.

Its Chattogram city (north) unit President Tanjir Hossain Jewel and General Secretary Mominul Haque said they learned about the clash through the media and eyewitnesses.

"Several people from both sides, including a female activist, were injured. Such clashes are unacceptable in post-uprising Bangladesh. We strongly condemn the incident," they said in the statement.

About videos that went viral on social media showing a man kicking and assaulting a female protester, they said: "The person seen attacking a woman was previously associated with Chhatra Shibir … Currently, he holds no position in our organisation. Therefore, blaming Chhatra Shibir for the actions of an individual is unjustified."