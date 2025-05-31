Azharul’s acquittal ‘a mockery of justice’

Says Gonotantrik Odhikar Committee

Gonotantrik Odhikar Committee, a civic platform, yesterday condemned the acquittal of Jamaat-e-Islami leader ATM Azharul Islam, calling the Appellate Division's verdict a "mockery of justice" and a result of political influence over the judiciary.

In a statement issued by its executive committee, the platform questioned how a convicted war criminal -- previously sentenced to death by the International Crimes Tribunal -- could now be declared completely innocent.

"Acquitting a recognised war criminal as entirely innocent is not justice, but a sign of political interference in the judicial process," the statement read.

The committee pointed out that Azhar served as president of Islami Chhatra Sangha in Rangpur during the 1971 Liberation War and led the local Al-Badr unit, which collaborated with the Pakistan Army in committing genocide, rape, and crimes against humanity.

"Azhar and his organisation played a direct role in mass atrocities. His acquittal erases historical accountability," the statement added.

It also criticised the formation of the original tribunal, saying it failed to follow the fundamental principles for prosecuting genocidal organisations.

"Instead of trying Jamaat-e-Islami, Al-Badr, Al-Shams, and Islami Chhatra Sangha as entities responsible for war crimes, the tribunal opted for selective individual trials -- diverging from the international standards seen in other genocide tribunals," the statement said.

The committee alleged that both the former Awami League government and the current interim government used the tribunal for narrow political purposes.

"The interim administration, while acknowledging flaws in the original tribunal, still pursued a review through the same faulty system -- now apparently to safeguard Jamaat's political interests," it added.

The platform also pointed out a conflict of interest, claiming that current prosecutors had previously defended war crimes accused, which it said undermined the legitimacy of the trial. "Such conflicts damage not just the verdict but the credibility of the justice system itself."

In response to the acquittal, left-leaning student groups held protests across campuses and came under attack. The committee condemned the attacks at Rajshahi and Chattogram universities, allegedly carried out by Islami Chhatra Shibir, noting that female students were specifically targeted.

The group demanded a complete restructuring of the tribunal process to prosecute war crimes in line with international norms and called for action against Shibir activists involved in the attacks.

The statement was signed by Prof Anu Muhammad, Dr Harun Ur Rashid, Sima Dutta, Dr Samina Luthfa Nitra, Abdullah Al Kafi, Fakhruddin Kabir Atik, Dr Maha Mirza, Afzal Hossain, Marzia Probha, and other members of the committee.