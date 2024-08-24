Azad Majumder deputy press secy to chief adviser

Bangladesh
Journalist Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad Majumder was appointed yesterday as a deputy press secretary to the Chief Adviser of the interim government, Prof Muhammad Yunus.

The public administration ministry issued a circular confirming his contractual appointment. Azad Majumder previously served as the joint news editor of the English daily New Age.

He was also the Bangladesh correspondent for Agencia EFE, a leading Spanish news agency, and is a former sports and lifestyle correspondent for Thomson Reuters and former sports correspondent for Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Additionally, Azad Majumder is a member of the global talent pool at The Washington Post and has written for various international newspapers.  He has also worked with The Business Post, Daily Manab Zamin, and Prothom Alo. Azad Majumder is a graduate of Dhaka University.

