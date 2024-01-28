Azad, Badal reelected Noab president, vice president

AK Azad, publisher of Samakal, has been elected president of the executive committee of Newspaper Owners' Association of Bangladesh (Noab) for the third time in a row.

Azad will spearhead the new committee for 2024-2025.

The newly formed executive committee was declared during Noab's annual general meeting today.

ASM Shahidullah Khan Badal, chairman of New Age editorial board, and Matiur Rahman Choudhury, chief editor of Manab Zamin, have been reelected vice president and treasurer.

The executive members are: Matiur Rahman, editor and publisher of Prothom Alo, Mahfuz Anam, editor and publisher of The Daily Star, Tasmima Hossain, editor of Ittefaq, MA Malek, editor of Dainik Azadi, Mozammel Hoque, editor of Karatoa, Altamash Kabir, editor and publisher of Sangbad, Naem Nizam, editor of Bangladesh Protidin, Tarik Sujat, managing director at Mediascene Ltd that publishes daily Bhorer Kagoj, Shamim Islam, director of daily Jugantar, and Dewan Hanif Mahmud, editor and publisher of Bonik Barta.

Shamsul Huq Zahid, editor of Financial Express, read out the list of the newly formed committee on behalf of the election board.